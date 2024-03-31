United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,664 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.2 %

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. 577,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,954. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

