United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Update

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 29th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

United Homes Group Price Performance

UHGWW stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. United Homes Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

