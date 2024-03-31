United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UPS. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.14. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

