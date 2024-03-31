United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Up 64.1% in March

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the February 29th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.40.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,282.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,125 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $3,336,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total value of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,282.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,130 shares of company stock worth $21,299,958 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 362.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,447,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

UTHR stock opened at $229.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.00 and its 200 day moving average is $227.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.