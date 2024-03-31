Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises about 2.1% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Universal Display worth $104,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,819,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $43,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $29,631,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $168.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $125.98 and a 12-month high of $194.84.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

