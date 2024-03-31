Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 1.0 %

ULH opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $970.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 23.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 82.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Stories

