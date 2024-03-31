US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Plans $0.16 Dividend

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTRE opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

Get US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF alerts:

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.