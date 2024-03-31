US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Plans $0.16 Dividend

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTRE opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $50.47.
About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF
