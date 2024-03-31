Vai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $56,263.57 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Vai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $56,263.57 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 5,852,208 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

