VanEck China Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:CBON)

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0408 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.83. 2,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck China Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,883 shares during the period.

VanEck China Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

