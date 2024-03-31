VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on April 5th

VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2971 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

CLOI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.82. 22,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,853. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck CLO ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,733,000.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

