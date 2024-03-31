VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2971 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CLOI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. 22,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,797,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,733,000.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

