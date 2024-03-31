VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on April 5th

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.18. 67 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552. VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 32.89% of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that provides broad exposure across income-producing asset classes. The fund invests in US-listed ETPs selected for income and risk-adjusted returns.

