VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Mar 31st, 2024

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 552. VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INCFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 27.72% of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF

The VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that provides broad exposure across income-producing asset classes. The fund invests in US-listed ETPs selected for income and risk-adjusted returns.

