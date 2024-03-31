VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

