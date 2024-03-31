VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Plans $0.19 Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1942 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

