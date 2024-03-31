VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up about 1.7% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,466,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,547,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 838,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 129,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 129,104 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITM opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

