VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 325,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 248,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 174,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 841.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

