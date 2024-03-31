VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Declares Dividend of $0.30

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3004 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MORT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.69. 292,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $211.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

