VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK) Declares Dividend of $0.48

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.479 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386. VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.48.

