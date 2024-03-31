VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK) Plans $0.48 Dividend

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.479 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DESK stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.