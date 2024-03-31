Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.14. 91,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

