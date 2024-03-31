Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2954 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VPLS opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $77.89.



