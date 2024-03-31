Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.61. The company had a trading volume of 966,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average of $167.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.