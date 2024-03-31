Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 441,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,188,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after buying an additional 367,235 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 63,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,336,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,135,784. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

