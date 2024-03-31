Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Reduced by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,302,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 171,890 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,809,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,762,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 339,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

