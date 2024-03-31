Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2206 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of VGRO stock opened at C$34.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.51. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a one year low of C$28.90 and a one year high of C$34.15.

