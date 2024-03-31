Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Cut by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $681,000.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.52. The stock had a trading volume of 125,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

