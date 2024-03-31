Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 494,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,226,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. 1,262,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.