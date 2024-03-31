Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises about 2.8% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,756,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS remained flat at $244.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,714. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $182.59 and a 52 week high of $244.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.