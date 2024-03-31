Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,745,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.34. The stock had a trading volume of 252,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,226. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.