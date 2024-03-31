Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $524.34. The stock had a trading volume of 252,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,226. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

