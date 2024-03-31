Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Announces $0.26 Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTEI opened at $100.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $101.67.
