Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Announces $0.26 Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEI opened at $100.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.