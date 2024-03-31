Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2812 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $72.33. 760,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

