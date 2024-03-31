Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $249.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

