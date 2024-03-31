Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lessened by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.48. 4,626,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,405. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

