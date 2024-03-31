Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 11.6% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $86,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

VONG stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.94 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

