Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2479 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,118,000 after purchasing an additional 397,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,289,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,755,000 after purchasing an additional 428,619 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

