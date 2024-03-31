Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2477 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,539. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTES. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

