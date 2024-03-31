Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $191.88 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

