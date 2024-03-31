Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VOO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.93 and a 200 day moving average of $430.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.29 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

