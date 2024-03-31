Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2163 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,223,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,983,000 after purchasing an additional 706,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,800,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 233,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

