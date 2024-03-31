Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

