Venus Concept (VERO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.66. Venus Concept has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

