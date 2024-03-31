Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

Shares of VERA stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at $156,796,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,471,009 shares of company stock worth $36,250,598. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

