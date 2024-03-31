VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Down 25.5% in March

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 29th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VersaBank Stock Down 1.2 %

VersaBank stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $275.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.59%. Equities analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VBNK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded VersaBank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 203,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 115,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Further Reading

