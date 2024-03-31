Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $34.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERV opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.76. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

