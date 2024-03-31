Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.08. 5,844,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.02. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on V. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.