Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 32.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $251,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of VSAC opened at $11.15 on Friday. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

