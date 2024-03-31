Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,601,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

