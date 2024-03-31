Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,048,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTLE stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.54. 1,641,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTLE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

